Viral KO Victim Impa Kasanganay Wins $1 Million at PFL Championships, Calls out Francis Ngannou

Impa Kasanganay, the victim of one of the most notorious knockouts in UFC history, is now a millionaire.

In October 2020, Impa Kasanganay suffered a brutal loss via a jump spinning back kick courtesy of Joaquin Buckley. The finish earned Knockout of the Year honors and has been watched tens of millions of times online. The loss would ultimately lead to Kasanganay’s release from the UFC.

Joaquin Buckley Career Earnings: $800k +/-



Impa Kasanganay PFL Title Earnings: $1M pic.twitter.com/ocMu5qaVvc — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) November 25, 2023

On Friday night, all of that was firmly placed in the past as ‘Tshilobo’ earned his fifth-straight win inside the PFL Smart Cage since making his promotional debut as part of the Challenger Series in March.

After besting Cory Hendricks, Tim Caron, and Marthin Hamlet, Kasanganay stepped into the light heavyweight tournament final against Josh Silveira and imposed his will for five rounds, walking away with his first world championship and the $1,000,000 prize.

Impa Kasanganay just won $1 million in PFLpic.twitter.com/kZVHZLyzRh — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) November 25, 2023

“You can be [sleeping] in the car one day, you can be world champion the next,” Kasangany said in a post-fight interview. “That’s in anything you do. “A lot of people here, you don’t know what they’re going through. But once you know you’re unconditionally loved, you might feel like giving up right now, but don’t. Just one more day, promise yourself that, and you’ll be a champion in your own life.”

Impa Kasanganay calls out Vadim Nemkov and Francis Ngannou

Even with five fights in the last eight months, Impa Kasanganay has no intentions of slowing down. With the PFL’s acquisition of Bellator, ‘Tshilobo’ has his sights set on a clash with the promotion’s former light heavyweight champion, Vadim Nemkov.

He also called out a certain former UFC heavyweight champion expected to make his PFL debut next year.

“I want Nemkov,” he declared. “He’s one of the best in the world. Why would you be in this if you’re not here to be the best? I came here to dominate. I want Nemkov and Francis Ngannou. I’m here to be the best. I’m not playing around. I’m here to be the best to ever do it. Past, present and future. “I thank God the UFC cut me. I’m here to be in PFL and dominate. Took me 12 to 15 years to get a great contract and look after my family, now I want everybody next. I’ll fight tomorrow, I’ll fight on Sunday. I don’t care. Let’s get out there.”

Impa Kasanganay is 15-3 in his mixed martial arts career and has now won five straight under the PFL MMA banner after going 2-2 inside the Octagon.