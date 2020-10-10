Former UFC bantamweight champion, Cody Garbrandt certainly has some stiff competition in regards to Knockout of the Year accolades. Middleweight prospects, Impa Kasanganay and Joaquin Buckley slugged leather for an opening-round – before the latter sprung with a massive wheel kick to stop Kasanganay in shocking fashion.

Scoring just his first Octagon win of his two-fight tenure – it’s certainly some way to get off the mark for St. Louis native, Buckley. Returning to winning ways following a knockout loss of his own to Kevin Holland, Buckley attempted a left high kick, with Kasanganay catching – before the latter spun on a sixpence and launched a massive back-kick-come-wheel-kick to land one of the most devastating knockouts in the history of the UFC.

Catch Buckley’s stunning knockout win below.

OMG! One of the greats KOs of all time.#UFCFightIsland5 pic.twitter.com/0MjwI34vE4 — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) October 10, 2020