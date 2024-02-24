Video – Tai Tuivasa chugs beer in shoey at WWE Eliminator Chamber event ahead of UFC return next month

UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa did a shoey in front of a cheering WWE crowd last night.

Alongside WWE wrestler Grayson Waller, Tai Tuivasa drank one of his now synonymous shoeys, in which someone pours a drink, usually beer, into the shoe and drinks it. Check out the clip below.

Tuivasa is due to fight in just a couple of weeks against fellow contender, Marcin Tybura. The 30-year-old brawler is currently on his third loss in a row, all of which have come within the distance.

The Australian is a fan favourite, but he cannot rely on that forever and must start producing results should he wish to continue to fight in the UFC. However, Tuivasa does have that all important equalizer and is a dangerous opponent for any anyone on his day.

Tai Tuivasa becomes latest UFC star to appear on WWE

With the monumental merger of the UFC and WWE to form the TKO Holdings Group, it was expected that cross-over promotion was going to begin to crop up. Michael Chandler was ringside at a WWE show earlier this week and took the opportunity to further call out Conor McGregor.

“Two minutes before, they said, ‘Hey, they’re going to put the camera on you.’ I said, ‘Why don’t you give me that microphone?’” Chandler said of his WWE promo. “And they said, ‘Hold on, let me run it up the flagpole real quick.’ And then about a minute later, they said, ‘Hey, you’re going on in a minute and you’re going to get the microphone if you want the microphone,’ and then magic happened…less than five minutes [of notice]. There was nothing prepared. Nothing. I was thrown into the fire. Smacked myself a couple of times and then we went.”

