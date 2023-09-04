Former interim heavyweight champion, Cyril Gane was the victim of a burgerly whilst competing at UFC Fight Night Paris on Saturday night in the French capital – with upwards of $160,000 worth of goods, including a Rolex watch and other jewellery stolen from his apartment.

Gane, the current number two ranked heavyweight contender, headlined UFC Paris on Saturday night in a France homecoming for the former interim champion, landing a comprehensive victory over Moldovan grappler, Sergei Spivak, turning in an eventual second round TKO victory.

However, during his outing, according to French outlet, Le Parisien, Ciry, Gane was the subject of a burglary, with his apartment building in Nogent-sur-Marne targeted in the raid on Saturday night.

Ciryl Gane sees apartment robbed during UFC Paris event

Responding to a call at 7:30 am local time, French police detailed as per the report how the perpetrators in question are believed to have forced their way into Gane’s apartment through the front door of the premises, and have stolen an estimated $160,000 in good, including a Rolex watch and other jewellery items.

Yet to speak publicly on the situation, Ciryl Gane managed to rebound to the winner’s enclosure on Saturday night in front of a raucous Accor Arena crowd, landing a second round TKO victory over the abov-mentioned, Spivak.

The win came as the former interim heavyweight champion’s first of the year, after he had dropped a dominant opening round guillotine choke submission loss against incumbent heavyweight best, Jon Jones in the pair’s vacant title fight back in March at UFC 295.

Off the back of the victory, Ciryl Gane, who was called out by Atherton native, Tom Aspinall, laid out his plans to land another heavyweight championship pursuit in the near future.

“I know he (Tom Aspinall) called out my name, but that’s perfectly normal in this position,” Ciryl Gane told at the UFC post-fight show after his win in Paris. “He wants to go up [in the rankings]. But, me too. You know what I mean? So, I did a mistake, it was my first real mistake unfortunately and the people were a little bit hard with me, it was a little bit painful. But tonight, I proved with all the pressure I have, I did very great and I proved it … and I want to go back to the belt, for sure.”

