‘I’m Getting My Belt Back’ Amanda Nunes Ready for War Against Kayla Harrison

Amanda Nunes has not competed since June 2023 when she retired as the active champion at 135 pounds but is hungry to reclaim that bantamweight throne a bit over two years later. Speaking at the UFC Hall of Fame red carpet in an instance that was tied to the occasion of her own HOF induction, Nunes covered several topics around that monumental moment as well as her targeted return to competition.

Amanda Nunes

‘The Lioness’ will be getting back to action against current UFC bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison for an as-of-yet unspecified date and location. Speaking to Jose Youngs of MMA Fighting about the highly anticipated return to competition of the former two division UFC champion, Amanda Nunes radiated supreme confidence.

The former multi-time UFC bantamweight and UFC featherweight champion uttered a quip about how this interview would become a reference point once the dust settles after this Harrison fight happen as Nunes said,

“I’m going to get my belt back.” “You’re going to interview me again and I’m going to tell you, ‘Remember I told you, I’m going to get my belt back.'”

Amanda Nunes has returned to the UFC drug testing pool to face Kayla Harrison

Amanda Nunes has also recently re-entered the UFC’s drug testing pool which is a key part of her overall return path to competition. Online records through ufcantidoping.com indicate a sampel has been submitted already from Nunes to Combat Sports Anti-Doping. The six month period of testing that is required before athletes return has commenced for Nunes with a likely return to come late this year or early 2026 barring she receives an exemption of some sort.

Her upcoming opponent Harrison has mentioned that she would be fine with Nunes receiving a testing exemption if that means the reigning UFC bantamweight champion gets a higher purse out of it. It remains to be seen how all of this falls into place but the MMA community excitedly awaits the official announcement of when Kayla Harrison versus Amanda Nunes will transpire.

Amanda Nunes showed up today on the UFC's testing history site. First time since announcing her return. pic.twitter.com/QW0lecE6pr — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) July 18, 2025