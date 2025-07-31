Official: Conor McGregor is Back in the UFC Testing Pool – Next Fight Rumors Swirl

Conor McGregor continues to insist that he plans to return to the world of competitive combat with the partial owner of BKFC claiming that he is back in the UFC testing pool to map out that return plan idea. The former two division UFC champion posted a video recording that saw him boasting a Chuck Liddell-esque mohawk, McGregor leaned toward the camera as he grimaced and flexed while wearing a pair of shorts.

As he trained outdoors to the sounds of Black Sabbath ‘Changes’ ringing out in the background, the remaining video footage saw ‘The Notorious’ getting in some shadow boxing for the camera with other background tunes ringing out, including a cut from the Rolling Stones with the caption of the Dublin native’s post saying,

“I gave my first blood test, that’s what the plaster is on my shoulder. I am ECSTATIC! I’m in SHAPE!”

There was also another follow up post from McGregor intimating he was getting a test done with an unidentified drug testing personality next to him as he held up a cup filled with some distinct yellow fluid as McGregor stated on that post,

“I piss excellence”

Both of these posts were put up on a different social media platform with McGregor initially posting them to Instagram while the X account @ChampRDS brought this information over to that platform.

Conor McGregor and the uFC card he seems to be eyeing for his teased comeback

With Conor McGregor teasing that he was entering this drug testing pool now, which would build to a return opportunity in 2026, many are theorizing that the 37-year-old has eyes on a particular UFC card. McGregor has already mentioned to The Schmo previously that he was back in the drug testing pool and does aspire to fight at the UFC card being planned for the White House in July of next year.

America’s 250th Independence Day Celebration featuring some octagon warfare has proved enticing to many with fellow former two division UFC champion Jon Jones also showing interest in returning from retirement to compete at what some could call the Dana White House, if they were so inclined.

If things pan out in that fashion, it will mark five years away from action for McGregor, who last competed in July when he suffered a gruesome leg break in his UFC trilogy outing against Dustin Poirier.