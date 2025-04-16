Ilia Topuria reveals prior talks for super fight with Conor McGregor: ‘I wouldn’t say no’

Former undisputed featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria has stunningly revealed today that a super fight with former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor was tabled by the UFC — ultimately to no end. However, he is not giving up hope on the pairing.

Topuria, who officially vacated the undisputed featherweight crown last weekend, saw prior foe, Alexander Volkanovski, scoop the championship in a unanimous decision win over Brazilian contender, Diego Lopes.

And yet to book his own return to action, the Spaniard has been gunning for a lightweight debut fight with incumbent division champion, Islam Makhachev — once more to no avail.

Welcoming the chance to potentially sit out until the fall in a bid to make a 155lbs sophomore outing against Makhachev, Topuria revealed today talks were tabled for another massive pairing.

Ilia Topuria reveals talks for Conor McGregor showdown

As per the unbeaten finisher, the promotion welcomed a super fight against McGregor for him — albeit briefly.

“Actually, we had that talks a little bit,” Ilia Topuria told Joe Rogan on the Joe Rogan Experience this week.. You know how the UFC is, very specific… ‘don’t say anything to no one’.

“If they offered me a fight with Conor (McGregor) right now, why not?” Ilia Topuria contiuned. “I wouldn’t say no.”

However, as far as a return for McGregor is concerned, the Dubliner appears less than likely to compete again — at least any time soon.

Staking his claim for the Presidency of the Republic of Ireland, McGregor claimed he was “happy” with how his career in combat sports has played out.

““My heart bleeds for my country right now… I’m happy with what I’ve done,” Conor McGregor said of a UFC return. “There’s something else for me that’s in my gut right now.

“My comeback will be slated as the greatest comeback of all time, so it has to be right,” Conor McGregor continued. “And right now Ireland is in my thoughts.”