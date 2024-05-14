Featherweight champion Ilia Topuria reveals the UFC already has a date set for its debut in Spain

It looks like reigning UFC featherweight world champion Ilia Topuria will defend his title for the first time in his home country.

In February, ‘El Matador’ scored a second-round knockout of Alexander Volkanovski to claim the 145-pound crown. Immediately following the victory, Topuria expressed his desire to defend the title in Spain — preferably inside the Santiago Bernabeu, the home stadium of Real Madrid.

Taking to social media, Topuria revealed that there is a date set for the UFC’s debut in Reino de España.

“I already have a date for UFC Spain,” Topuria wrote in a translated post on X.

Topuria dropped the news mere hours after the promotion announced its return to Paris, France for the third consecutive year. The UFC will head back to The City of Light on September 28 for a Fight Night event inside the Accor Arena. No bouts have been announced, but in all likelihood, the card will feature the return of former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane who hails from the Western European country.

The event will come six weeks after the conclusion of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

The event could also see the return of Manon Fiorot and Benoit Saint-Denis who competed on last year’s Paris card.

Who Will Ilia Topuria defend his title against?

As for who we could see Ilia Topuria defend his title against, there are a few potential options — chief among them being Max Holloway. Following his buzzer-beating KO of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300, ‘Blessed’ is primed for another crack at 145-pound gold.

Other options could be a rematch with Alexander Volkanovski, though recent reports have suggested that Topuria declined to run it back with ‘The Great’ when presented with the opportunity.

‘El Matador’ has also suggested Brian Ortega as his first title challenger. Bouncing back from a devastating shoulder surgery, ‘T-City’ scored a slick arm-triangle choke in his rematch with Yair Rodriguez a week after Topuria claimed the featherweight strap.