Brian Ortega rallies, lands submission win over Yair Rodríguez in back and forth rematch – UFC Mexico City Highlights

Turning in his first victory since 2020, former featherweight title challenger, Brian Ortega was forced to rally from some significant adversity in his rematch with former interim champion, Yair Rodríguez in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night Mexico City tonight — rallying to land a third round submission win.

Ortega, who has twice challenged for Octagon spoils, will hope tonight’s win over Chihuahua native, Rodríguez will prove enough to warrant him a crack at newly-minted champion, Ilia Topuria — following high-profile losses to both Max Holloway, and Alexander Volkanovski.

And forced to rally early in the opening round, Ortega was dropped twice in quick succession on the feet from the lightening-fast Rodríguez, before taking his back in the first, and amassing significant ground time control in the second round.

Capitalizing on an overzealous Rodríguez early in the third round, Los Angeles-born contender, Ortega managed to lock up a stunning arm-triangle submission win in the frame, moving from mount and forcing a timely tap from the former interim champion.

Below, catch the highlights from Brian Ortega’s submission win at UFC Mexico City