Ilia Topuria confirms plans to retire potentially in just 3 years, make UFC return in October fight

Newly-minted undisputed featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria claims he may call time on his unbeaten professional career as soon as just 2027 – in the aftermath of his stunning knockout win over the dominant Alexander Volkanovski earlier this month at UFC 298.

Topuria, the current undisputed featherweight champion, headlined UFC 298 in Anaheim earlier this month, ending the featherweight title run of dominant gold holder, Volkanovski – who had ruled the roost over the division since 2019.

And campaigning for a UFC Spain outing as soon as this year, German-born champion, Topuria took part in a ceremonial kick-off at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid earlier this week – bringing his championship belt with him to the capital stadium.

Weighing up a slew of title defense opponents for his first outing as featherweight gold holder, Topuria has been linked with an immediate title rematch against Volkanovski, as well as a clash with former duel-weight champion, Conor McGregor.

However, off the back of his recent come-from-behind win over Yair Rodríguez at UFC Fight Night Mexico City last weekend, former title challenger, Brian Ortega has emerged as the bookie’s favorite to land a title fight with Topuria first and foremost.

Ilia Topuria plans retirement within 3 years time

And commenting on his immediate fighting future, Topuria claimed he would be willing to fight as soon as October of November before the close of the annum, however, issued a warning to fans that he’s likely set to retire by the time he’s 30, or 32 years old at the latest.

“Ilia Topuria told El Patridazo de COPE that he wants his first title defense to be in October or November and he wants to retire between the age of 30-32. He’s currently 27 years old.”

