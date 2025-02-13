Ilia Topuria responds to Paddy Pimblett call out at lightweight: ‘I’ll take your f*cking head off’

ByRoss Markey
Unbeaten featherweight kingpin, Ilia Topuria has issued a stark warning to surging rival, Paddy Pimblett — claiming he will run through the Liverpool grappler, who offered him a chance to make his lightweight debut against him next.

Topuria, the current undisputed featherweight titleholder, has long been linked with a move to 155lbs — namely in a title super fight against pound-for-pound number one, Islam Makhachev as soon as later this summer.

However, earlier this evening, long-time rival, Pimblett — who was constantly linked with a grudge fight against Topuria prior to the latter’s title ascension at featherweight, offered him a route to the lightweight limit in his next Octagon walk.

Ilia Topuria issues dramatic warning to Paddy Pimblett

And responding to the ex-Cage Warriors featherweight titleholder’s comments, Topuria warned the controversial grappler he would take his “head off” if they ever cross paths soon.

“He (Paddy Pimblett) said something ‘Now I understand why the Russians put the bombs in Georgia,'” Ilia Topuria told the FULL SEND podcast during a recent interview.

“Make sure we don’t find each other anywhere because I’m gonna take your f***ing head off,” Ilia Topuria continued, while warning Paddy Pimblett.

Most recently lodging his first title defense at UFC 308 back in October of last year, Georgian-Spaniard finisher, Topuria turned in a stunning third round knockout win over former champion and current symbolic BMF champion, Max Holloway — becoming the first fighter in mixed martial arts to finish the Hawaiian favorite with strikes.

As for Pimblett, the number twelve ranked challenger has been sidelined since last summer, turning in a Submission of the Year contender with a dominant opening round triangle choke submission over perennial lightweight contender, King Green.

