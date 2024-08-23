Ilia Topuria Doubles Down: Max Holloway and Sean O’Malley Suck, Beat Both in the Same Night

Ilia Topuria doesn’t see any potential threats to his featherweight reign on the horizon.

Following a second-round knockout of Alexander Volkanovski earlier this year, UFC 308 on October 26 in Abu Dhabi will be Topuria’s first attempt to defend the 145-pound crown when he meets former champion and reigning BMF titleholder Max Holloway.

Even before Topuria’s bout with ‘Blessed’ was booked, he already had another UFC champion calling him out. Reigning bantamweight king Sean O’Malley expressed interest in a superfight with ‘El Matador’ following his win over Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera earlier this year.

Unfortunately for him, Dana White quickly squashed any possibility of that bout being next, but Topuria is still more than willing to oblige. Hell, he’ll fight both Holloway and O’Malley on the same night if given the opportunity.

“When he pronounce those kind of things like, ‘If I win,’ it’s because he’s not very confident about himself,” Topuria told MMA Junkie. “First of all, he has a very tough match up ahead. If he does it, why not? Why not? I would love to have that fight. It’s like, thank you, God. For everyone, it’s going to be so huge. “Like, ‘Ilia is fighting Max or he’s fighting Sean O’Malley.’ But in reality, I know that they both suck. I can do with them whatever I want to do. I can do it with both of them. I can beat them both in the same night. No problem” (h/t MMA Mania).

Ilia Topuria open to a move to 155

Topuria has gone 15-0 in his mixed martial arts with his victory over Volkanovski being the biggest highlight thus far. Along the way, ‘El Matador’ has fought at lightweight, though he never planned on making the 155-pound crown one of his career goals.

Of course, if the opportunity presents itself, it may be an offer he can’t refuse.