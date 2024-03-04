Sean O’Malley calls out Ilia Topuria for super fight ahead of UFC 299: ‘I like making money’

Sean O’Malley plans on making quick work of his rival Marlon Vera at UFC 299 before going up in weight to face Ilia Topuria for the UFC featherweight title.

‘Suga’ has been a dominant force in the UFC since his arrival almost seven years ago. Currently 9-1 under the promotion, O’Malley firmly believes that he will defeat ‘Chito’ Vera this time around and finally avenge the only blemish to his UFC record.

O’Malley was highly controversial in his storied rise to the bantamweight throne but proved himself in every major moment of his career. The one loss to Vera back in 2020 was a very insignificant fight compared to the ones that ‘Suga’ shined in later on down the road. Now, O’Malley gets the chance to prove himself yet again in a fight that holds major importance to his own personal redemption arc.

Sean O’Malley Speaks on His Plans for the Future, After UFC 299

In a recent interview with ESPN reporter Brett Okamoto, ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley spoke about his goals and current plan, presuming he really does beat Vera at UFC 299.

“Me vs. Ilia in September in Vegas at the Sphere,” O’Malley told Okamoto (H/T MMA Knockout). “I got the Mexican flag right here [in the sprinter van]. “Let’s make it happen. That would be the next fight if all goes to plan.”

O’Malley would go on to speak about the current stage he is at in his career and what his expectations are for his future fights.

“I like having options,” Sean O’Malley continued. “At the end of the day, what’s the biggest fight? I am a prizefighter. I like making money. Why would I go fight, ‘Oh, this guy’s a f****** killer, but you’re gonna make less money.'”

What are some money fights that you’d like to see Sean O’Malley partake in?