Ilia Topuria calls out Conor McGregor after KO’ing Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298: ‘I will be waiting for you in Spain’

A new fighter has entered the Conor McGregor sweepstakes, and his name is Ilia Topuria.

Stepping into his first title fight at UFC 298, ‘El Matador’ seized the moment, scoring a highlight-reel-worthy knockout of featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski in the second round of their championship headliner.

Immediately following the fight, Topuria called out Irish megastar Conor McGregor for a potential showdown when the promotion inevitably makes its way to Spain.

“Conor McGregor, if you still have some balls, I will be waiting for you in Spain,” Topuria said during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.

Could We See Ilia Topuria vs. Conor McGregor in 2024?

Topuria has been shooting his shot all week, predicting a spectacular knockout against Volkanovski long before willing it into reality. That will certainly turn a lot of heads — McGregor’s included.

Of course, that would require McGregor to actually step inside the Octagon and compete. Something he hasn’t done in nearly three years despite weekly rumors of his quote-unquote “greatest comeback in combat sport’s history” going down any day now. ‘Mystic Mac’ has long been linked to a fight with former Bellator MMA champion Michael Chandler, but even UFC CEO Dana White has remained non-committal on who McGregor will eventually fight.

The only thing we do know for certain is that McGregor will compete in 2024 — according to White — and that he was never once considered for the recently announced UFC 300 headliner.

Are you interested in seeing the new UFC featherweight world champion mix it up with the former two-division titleholder?