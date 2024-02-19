Ilia Topuria opens as huge betting favorite to beat Alexander Volkanovski after stunning win at UFC 298

Newly-minted undisputed featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria may have drawn the lines to the wire in his pick ‘em fight with Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 over the course of the weekend, however, the new kingpin has opened as a clear betting favorite to beat the Australian in an immediate rematch.

Topuria, who improved to 15-0 as a professional over the weekend in Anaheim, became the first Spaniard to land Octagon gold in the main event of UFC 298 – stopping the lengthy title reign of Volkanovski with a devastating second round KO win.

Seeing his attempted sixth successful defense of the featherweight crown shattered as a result, Volkanovski’s defeat to Topuria followed a similarly brutal first round KO loss to Islam Makhachev just last October, in the pair’s short-notice lightweight title rematch.

Ilia Topuria opens as betting favorite to beat Alex Volkanovski in rematch

And with betting odds poised for release on Bodog Sportsbook, German-born champion, Ilia Topuria has opened as a stunning -240 betting favorite to beat the +205 betting underdog, Alexander Volkanovski if they share the Octagon immediately again.

Suggesting the possibility of a return to his residence in Spain for a promotional-first event, Topuria has staked his claim for a mega-fight with former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor at any weight in his next Octagon walk, however, Volkanovski has also requested his own re-run first and foremost.

And welcoming the idea of a trip to Europe for his next walk, Volkanovski appeared all ears to a UFC Spain outing – potentially as the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Volkanovski claims a return later this year against Topuria would be perfect timing for him.

“Next time it’ll be different, but I’m going to just have a little bit of a rest,” Alexander Volkanovski said after UFC 298. “I definitely want that rematch [with Ilia Topuria]. Spain, what I’m hearing, is gonna happen. Dana (White) wants Spain. Obviously, Ilia wants Spain.”

“That probably won’t be until later this year, so the timing would be perfect for me to spend time with the fam, rest up a little bit, look after myself and then we’ll get back in there,” Alexander Volkanovski explained. “We’ll make it right.”

And prior to UFC 298, Topuria shut down the chances of title fights against the likes of Max Holloway, Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega in the future – and remains hellbent on luring former divisional titleholder, McGregor back to the Octagon – at any weight possible.

“Dana (White), it’s showtime, it’s time to take the UFC to Spain,” Ilia Topuria said after his knockout win over Alexander Volkanovski. “And, Conor McGregor: If you still have some b*lls, I’ll be waiting for you in Spain.”

Unbeaten at the featherweight limit during his Octagon tenure prior to his knockout loss to Topuria, Joe Lopez trainee, Volkanovski had successfully defended the title against Max Holloway twice, as well as the above-mentioned pair of Rodriguez, and Ortega, and a dominant knockout win over Chan Sung Jung saw him successfully retain the throne again.

Can Ilia Topuria beat Alex Volkanovski for a second time in a rematch?