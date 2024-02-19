Alexander Volkanovski vows to land title rematch with Ilia Topuria at UFC Spain: ‘Next time it’ll be different’

Off the back of his shocking featherweight championship loss at UFC 298 over the course of the weekend, Australian veteran, Alexander Volkanovski has vowed to land himself an immediate title fight rematch with Ilia Topuria, if the promotion elects to bring the Octagon to Spain for the first time in it’s history.



Volkanovski, the former pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter under the promotion’s banner, saw his promotional-perfect featherweight division run, as well as his five-fight successful title defense reign come to a shattering end at UFC 298 over the course of the weekend.

Returning to the limit in Anaheim following an October high-kick and strikes KO loss to Islam Makhachev in a short-notice lightweight title re-run, Volkanovski was dropped in the second round by Georgian-Spaniard, Topuria – who backed the champion to the fence, before unleashing a stunning right hook, sending him to the canvas unconscious.

Alexander Volkanovski eyes UFC Spain return

And warned against his hasty return against Topuria at UFC 298 following his knockout defeat to pound-for-pound kingpin, Makhachev, Volkanovski has vowed to chase an immediate rematch with the newly-minted Topuria, with all eyes on a UFC Spain debut for the organization – potentially at the magnificent Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

“Next time it’ll be different, but I’m going to just have a little bit of a rest,” Alexander Volkanovski said on his YouTube channel after UFC 298. “I definitely want that rematch [with Ilia Topuria]. Spain, what I’m hearing, is gonna happen. Dana (White) wants Spain. Obviously, Ilia wants Spain.”

“That probably won’t be until later this year, so the timing would be perfect for me to spend time with the fa, rest up a little bit, look after myself and then we’ll get back in there,” Alexander Volkanovski explained. “We’ll make it right.”

