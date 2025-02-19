Idris Elba or Jonathan Majors? Francis Ngannou Teases Casting for His Biopic

The former UFC heavyweight champion and rising star in Hollywood, Francis Ngannou, recently shared insights about a potential movie project based on his life. From walking across Africa to revitalizing the PFL and competing in blockbuster boxing matches; his life is a fantastic story.

Francis Ngannou Movie?

In an interview, Francis Ngannou revealed that he has received a promising offer from a production company to bring his story to the big screen. However, he believes the timing isn’t right yet. “I think the story is not done yet. I think we are maybe in the last chapter, but it’s not done,” Ngannou remarked, emphasizing his desire to wait until his journey is complete before moving forward with the film. Perhaps a future PFL MMA fight or another match in boxing.

Idris Elba or Jonathan Majors

When asked about casting for the lead role, Ngannou mentioned Idris Elba as his long-time pick but noted that fellow fighter Israel Adesanya suggested Jonathan Majors, known for his role in Creed III, as another strong candidate. “I used to always say Idris Elba [would play me] but Adesanya said to me the guy in Creed, Jonathan Majors,” He said. However, Majors’ recent career has been overshadowed by legal troubles, including a conviction for assault in 2023. Meanwhile, Idris Elba competed in kickboxing in the past.

After his parents divorced when he was six, Francis Ngannou lived a transient life, often moving between relatives. At just 10 years old, he began working in a sand quarry to support himself, earning less than $2 per day. Despite these hardships, Ngannou resisted pressure to join gangs and instead drew inspiration from his father’s reputation as a street fighter to pursue a positive path.

Fascinated by boxing and inspired by legends like Mike Tyson, Francis Ngannou began training at 22 but had to pause due to illness and financial struggles. At 26, Ngannou left Cameroon for Paris to chase his dream of becoming a professional boxer. Homeless upon arrival, he eventually found support at a local gym where he was introduced to MMA. With the help of his coaches, Ngannou began his journey toward becoming one of the most formidable fighters in UFC history, competing in heavyweight boxing, and capturing the PFL MMA heavyweight title.

With this potential biopic in early talks, audiences eagerly await more updates on what promises to be an interesting cinematic project. Ngannou has risen to global prominence as a UFC champion, professional boxer, and now a budding Hollywood star with roles in the Fast and Furious franchise and Rebel Moon.