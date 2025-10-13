Iconic Post-Fight Celebrations That Defined UFC Legends

Alex Pereira has become just as known for his post-fight “emoting,” as he is for his knockouts. This type of celebration has become synonymous with him as the fighter. He’s not the first man to have a unique post-fight ritual—there’s a long history of fighters in the UFC using their celebrations not just to express individuality, but to build their brand.

Anything an athlete can do to stand out is beneficial to their promotion. Whether it’s a distinct hairstyle, recognizable tattoos, or, back in the days of short sponsorships, a unique color design (something the UFC has reintroduced somewhat in the past year or two), these elements help fighters carve out an identity.

Let’s take a look at fighters whose celebrations—or “emotes”—became just as iconic as they were

From Grave Diggers to Belly Rubs : UFC Celebrations That Stuck

The “Grave Digger” celebration by former champion Tito Ortiz was one of the earliest iconic post-fight emotes in UFC history. After securing a win, Tito would mime digging a grave with an imaginary shovel, dragging his vanquished opponent into it, and then covering the grave with dirt—all while lying on the mat. This over-the-top display perfectly matched his “Huntington Beach Bad Boy” persona, and as a kid from Southern California, it was the coolest thing I had ever seen.

Chuck Liddell, another former light heavyweight champion, became known for his wild post-KO celebrations. He’d sprint around the Octagon like a man possessed, arms wide open, screaming into the crowd. That moment of chaos became the expected punctuation mark to any Chuck knockout during his reign of terror.

Justin Gaethje, win or lose, often climbs to the top of the cage and throws a backflip—sometimes crashing on the landing after a brutal war inside the Octagon. It’s reckless, dramatic, and pure Gaethje.

Roy “Big Country” Nelson had a more comedic approach—after landing one of his trademark overhand rights, or a crucifix. He’d casually rub his large belly, playing into his unorthodox image.

Then there’s Derrick Lewis, the all-time UFC knockout leader, whose post-fight celebrations are as memorable as the knockouts themselves. Whether it’s pounding his chest, collapsing into a seated slide across the Octagon floor, or delivering a hilarious post-fight interview, Lewis has turned his celebrations into a signature part of his brand.