Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates – Odds and Match Preview

The upcoming UFC main event between Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates is one of the most compelling matchups in the welterweight division this year. Scheduled for April 26, 2025, at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, this fight carries significant implications for both fighters’ careers and the broader title picture.

Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates – Odds

The betting odds for Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates have been notably close, reflecting the competitive nature of this welterweight main event. When the fight was first announced, Garry opened as a slight favorite at -138, with Prates as a +110 underdog. As the fight week has progressed, the odds on some online sportsbooks in the U.S. have shifted slightly in Garry’s favor, possibly due to bettors valuing his experience in longer fights.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 29: Michael Page of England is punched by Ian Machado Garry of Ireland during the UFC 303 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

However, as the event draws nearer, the odds have tightened significantly, with some sportsbooks now listing the fight as a virtual pick’em at -110 for both fighters. The consensus among oddsmakers and analysts is that Ian Machado Garry’s most likely path to victory is by decision. He is known for his technical approach and has gone the distance in several recent fights, including against elite competition.

Prates, meanwhile, is recognised for his knockout power, all four of his UFC wins have come by KO, and he has yet to see a third round in the promotion. As a result, betting markets tend to favor Prates by KO/TKO if he wins, while Garry is expected to win on points if he prevails.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 09: Carlos Prates of Brazil reacts after a knockout victory against Neil Magny in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

This fight is pivotal for both men. For Garry, it’s a chance to rebound from his first professional loss and maintain his position among the division’s elite. A win would put him back in the conversation for a title shot or a No. 1 contender bout, especially after stepping in on short notice for this main event. For Prates, this is the biggest test of his UFC career. A victory over a top-10 opponent like Garry would catapult him into title contention and validate his hype as one of the most dangerous new faces in the division

Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates is a classic striker vs. striker showdown with high stakes for the welterweight title picture. Garry seeks redemption and a return to the elite, while Prates aims to break into the top tier with another highlight-reel finish. With both men bringing different strengths and plenty to prove, fans can expect an action-packed main event that could shape the future of the UFC’s welterweight division.