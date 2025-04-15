Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

Bymmatimmy
Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates

All the fights for Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates in Newark on Saturday, 26th April 2025. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

  • Event: UFC Fight Night: Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates
  • Date: Sat, April 26, 2025
  • Location: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO
  • BroadcastESPN Main Event 9 p.m. ET
  • Broadcast in the UK: TNT Sports 2 a.m. GMT Prelims 11 p.m.
Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates official Poster

Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates Full Fight Card

Main Card

  • Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates: Welterweight Main Event
  • Anthony Smith vs. Zhang Mingyang: Light Heavyweight
  • Giga Chikadze vs. David Onama: Featherweight
  • Michel Pereira vs. Abus Magomedov: Middleweight
  • Randy Brown vs. Nicolas Dalby: Welterweight
  • Ikram Aliskerov vs. Andre Muniz: Middleweight
READ MORE:  UFC 316: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley 2: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

Prelims

  • Matt Schnell vs. Jimmy Flick: Flyweight
  • Evan Elder vs. Ahmad Hassanzada: Lightweight
  • Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Cameron Saaiman: Bantamweight
  • Jaqueline Amorim vs. Polyana Viana: Women’s Strawweight
  • Chelsea Chandler vs. Joselyne Edwards: Women’s Bantamweight
  • Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Alatengheili: Bantamweight
  • Timmy Cuamba vs. Roberto Romero: Featherweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates Tale of the Tape

Name:Ian Machado GarryCarlos Prates
Country:Republic of IrelandBrazil
Age:2731
Height:6 ft 3 in (1.91 m)6 ft 1 in (1.85 m)
Weight:170 lb (77 kg; 12 st 2 lb)170 lb (77 kg; 12 st 2 lb)
Reach:74 in (188 cm)78 in (198 cm)

Start date and time

Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates takes place on Saturday, 26th April 2025, at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The main card will start at 9 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 2 a.m. GMT.

READ MORE:  UFC 316: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley 2: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates Fight Promo

TBA

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near Kansas City or plan to attend Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates at the T-Mobile Center, tickets are available here.

PPV Price and Live Streams

Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates is live on ESPN+ . In the UK you will be able to watch on TNT Sports.

What is Next after Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates?

The next event after Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates is UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena on the 10th of May 2025 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada.

READ MORE:  UFC 316: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley 2: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

READ MORE:  UFC 316: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley 2: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

Latest Posts

Latest Posts