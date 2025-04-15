Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates in Newark on Saturday, 26th April 2025. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event: UFC Fight Night: Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates

UFC Fight Night: Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates Date : Sat, April 26, 2025

: Sat, April 26, 2025 Location : T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO Broadcast : ESPN Main Event 9 p.m. ET

: ESPN Main Event 9 p.m. ET Broadcast in the UK: TNT Sports 2 a.m. GMT Prelims 11 p.m.

Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates Full Fight Card

Main Card

Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates: Welterweight Main Event

Anthony Smith vs. Zhang Mingyang: Light Heavyweight

Giga Chikadze vs. David Onama: Featherweight

Michel Pereira vs. Abus Magomedov: Middleweight

Randy Brown vs. Nicolas Dalby: Welterweight

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Andre Muniz: Middleweight

Prelims

Matt Schnell vs. Jimmy Flick: Flyweight

Evan Elder vs. Ahmad Hassanzada: Lightweight

Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Cameron Saaiman: Bantamweight

Jaqueline Amorim vs. Polyana Viana: Women’s Strawweight

Chelsea Chandler vs. Joselyne Edwards: Women’s Bantamweight

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Alatengheili: Bantamweight

Timmy Cuamba vs. Roberto Romero: Featherweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates Tale of the Tape

Name: Ian Machado Garry Carlos Prates Country: Republic of Ireland Brazil Age: 27 31 Height: 6 ft 3 in (1.91 m) 6 ft 1 in (1.85 m) Weight: 170 lb (77 kg; 12 st 2 lb) 170 lb (77 kg; 12 st 2 lb) Reach: 74 in (188 cm) 78 in (198 cm)

Start date and time

Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates takes place on Saturday, 26th April 2025, at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The main card will start at 9 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 2 a.m. GMT.

Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates Fight Promo

TBA

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near Kansas City or plan to attend Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates at the T-Mobile Center, tickets are available here.

PPV Price and Live Streams

Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates is live on ESPN+ . In the UK you will be able to watch on TNT Sports.

What is Next after Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates?

The next event after Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates is UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena on the 10th of May 2025 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada.