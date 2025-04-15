Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time
All the fights for Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates in Newark on Saturday, 26th April 2025. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.
- Event: UFC Fight Night: Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates
- Date: Sat, April 26, 2025
- Location: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO
- Broadcast: ESPN Main Event 9 p.m. ET
- Broadcast in the UK: TNT Sports 2 a.m. GMT Prelims 11 p.m.
Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates Full Fight Card
Main Card
- Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates: Welterweight Main Event
- Anthony Smith vs. Zhang Mingyang: Light Heavyweight
- Giga Chikadze vs. David Onama: Featherweight
- Michel Pereira vs. Abus Magomedov: Middleweight
- Randy Brown vs. Nicolas Dalby: Welterweight
- Ikram Aliskerov vs. Andre Muniz: Middleweight
Prelims
- Matt Schnell vs. Jimmy Flick: Flyweight
- Evan Elder vs. Ahmad Hassanzada: Lightweight
- Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Cameron Saaiman: Bantamweight
- Jaqueline Amorim vs. Polyana Viana: Women’s Strawweight
- Chelsea Chandler vs. Joselyne Edwards: Women’s Bantamweight
- Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Alatengheili: Bantamweight
- Timmy Cuamba vs. Roberto Romero: Featherweight
*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change
Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates Tale of the Tape
|Name:
|Ian Machado Garry
|Carlos Prates
|Country:
|Republic of Ireland
|Brazil
|Age:
|27
|31
|Height:
|6 ft 3 in (1.91 m)
|6 ft 1 in (1.85 m)
|Weight:
|170 lb (77 kg; 12 st 2 lb)
|170 lb (77 kg; 12 st 2 lb)
|Reach:
|74 in (188 cm)
|78 in (198 cm)
Start date and time
Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates takes place on Saturday, 26th April 2025, at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The main card will start at 9 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 2 a.m. GMT.
Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates Fight Promo
TBA
Tickets
If you are lucky enough to be near Kansas City or plan to attend Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates at the T-Mobile Center, tickets are available here.
PPV Price and Live Streams
Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates is live on ESPN+ . In the UK you will be able to watch on TNT Sports.
What is Next after Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates?
The next event after Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates is UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena on the 10th of May 2025 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada.