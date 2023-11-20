Ian Machado Garry claims ‘OG Conor McGregor’ is back amid sparring clash, brands him ‘Best to ever do it’

Unbeaten welterweight striker, Ian Machado Garry has claimed the ‘OG’ Conor McGregor has returned amid his earmarked UFC comeback next year against former lightweight championship challenger, Michael Chandler, following a recent sparring session between the duo in Ireland.

Machado Garry, the current number ten ranked welterweight contender, returns to the Octagon next month at UFC 296, booking a main card clash with Kill Cliff FC staple, Vicente Luque in a high-stakes matchup in Las Vegas.

Sidelined since July 2021, Conor McGregor most recently suffered a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to three-time rival, Dustin Poirier, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in the opening round of their trilogy rubber match at UFC 264.

Ian Machado Garry brands Conor McGregor “best to ever do it”

And expected to make his return to the Octagon next year at the welterweight limit against Chandler, amid links to a comeback at UFC 300 in April, as well as a potential summer return to active competition, McGregor recently sparred with Portmarnock native, Machado Garry – who claimed the ‘OG’ version of the Dubliner is back.



“There was a point in which, when we were doing the MMA sparring, you seen it in the video he posted, where he brought out the ‘OG’ Conor,” Ian Machado Garry told Energized. “Like, the split stance squat, the hand came out and the spin started coming. I was like, ‘Get the f*ck out of here, I know what’s coming next. I watch you too many times to not know what you were going to do next.’”

“I knew there was a spin coming so I was like get the f*ck out of here but, lads, like honestly, as a fan, it was super exciting because I got to see the best to ever do it and I got to feel his striking,” Ian Machado Garry explained. [H/T MMA News)

