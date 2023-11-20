Ian Machado Garry issues warning to Vicente Luque ahead of UFC 297 fight, compares himself to God

Hitting headlines in the weeks leading up to his high-stakes clash with Kill Cliff FC teammate, Vicente Luque at UFC 297 next month, undefeated welterweight contender, Ian Machado Garry has compared himself to God after the former recently received his baptism – leading to a slew of mocking posts about the Dubliner on social media.

Machado Garry, the current number ten ranked welterweight contender, has been sidelined since he turned in a unanimous decision win over perennial contender, Neil Magny at UFC 292 back in August of last year, landing his thirteenth straight professional victory.

As for Luque, the Brazilian-American contender, who holds the current number eight rank at welterweight, snapped a two-fight losing skid back in Augus to boot in a main event clash with former undisputed lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos, landing a unanimous decision victory at the UFC Apex facility.

And ahead of next month’s eye-catching with with Machado Garry at UFC 297 in Las Vegas, Luque recently received baptism, before a comment from the Dubliner in response to Luque has seen him accused of blasphemy.

“I have believed in him and seen how much has has blessed me all my life,” Vicente Luque posted on his official Instagram account following his baptism. “In the good moments and in the hard ones. He always got me through and strengthen me. Now I walk in the way as he guides me to his kingdom. Thank you Jesus.”

Ian Machado Garry accused of blasphemy ahead of UFC 297

In response to Luque, Portmarnock native, Machado Garry claimed that the former would see God on December 16. – the date of their UFC 297 clash, leading to fans accusing him of blasphemy.

Ian Gare Bear noooo pic.twitter.com/JHbgQpLRPj — KAGE (@HUGR0SE) November 19, 2023

“December 16th he’ll be standing infront of you tall blonde and all powerful,” Ian Machado Garry posted in response to Vicente Luque.”

Who wins at UFC 297 next month: Ian Machado Garry or Vicente Luque?