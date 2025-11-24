Ian Machado Garry blasted by Khamzat Chimaev’s friend and training partner

Ian Machado Garry has received criticism from Darren Till in the wake of his altercation with Khamzat Chimaev.

At UFC Qatar, Ian Machado Garry picked up the biggest win of his career thus far as he defeated former world champion Belal Muhammad. However, that wasn’t the end of the night for the Irishman. After he called out Islam Makhachev, he proceeded to interact with Khamzat Chimaev backstage which, for some reason, turned sour pretty quickly.

Ian Machado Garry couldn’t quite believe what was happening, but in the end, a major incident was avoided. Ian spoke openly about what went down during the post-fight press conference, with fans and media members alike making up their own mind about what seemed to go down.

In a recent tweet, Chimaev’s good friend Darren Till had the following to say about Ian Machado Garry.

Darren Till goes after Ian Machado Garry

“Ian Garry is such a good fighter man…But by god is he possibly the fakest human on earth, fake beyond all beliefs. It’s so hard to like him.

“I’ve literally sat in my bedroom with my own little demons in my head telling me to force myself to like him. He’s calling Khamzat a child. He was being fake. That whole interaction was fake. And when Ian turned you could see he was scared. Khamzat is like me. That’s why we were best mates.

“If you chat s**t when we see you what is… Ian is a really good fighter but he’s just such so unlikeable. So so so… unlikeable. Even hating on Leon’s performance the way he did. Garry got kicked out of that gym as he did of others cos he’s a wanker at the end of the day.

“As much as he’s a good fighter and I’ve tried to support Ian Garry is just a proper proper wanker… A fake wanker at that…”