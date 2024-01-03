Ian Garry hits back at UFC foe Sean Strickland amid rivalry: ‘Don’t ever project your pain onto my family again’

Undefeated welterweight contender, Ian Garry has accused undisputed middleweight champion, Sean Strickland of “projecting” his childhood trauma and life-views on him and his family amid a recent rivalry between the two, urging the champion to first point the mirror to himself rather than anyone else.

Garry, the current number ten ranked welterweight contender, has been sidelined since he turned in a one-sided unanimous decision win over Neil Magny back in August at UFC 292, landing a shutout judging win over the division’s most winning-est fighter.

And as for Strickland, fresh from a September upset win over Israel Adesanya to land the undisputed middleweight title in Australia, the outspoken kingpin returns to the Octagon at UFC 297 this month in Canada, taking on the unbeaten Dricus du Plessis in a heated grudge match between the two.

Engaging in a scuffle and high-profile brawl with Pretoria native, du Plessis at UFC 296 on fighter row, Strickland claimed that fighters should never cross the line on childhood trauma, family, or a fighter’s spouse during their attempt to get under their skin.

Ian Garry hits back at Sean Strickland

However, fighting back at Strickland after the middleweight champion targeted Garry and his relationship with his manager, Layla Anna-Lee, the Dubliner accused the former of “projecting” his trauma onto him.



“How the tables have turned,” Ian Garry posted on Instagram. “You dish it out in the lowest most vile manner but can’t take a pinch. You attacked my wife incessantly and obsessively calling her a pedophile, it’s clear to see your childhood trauma showing. You claimed you were ‘giving me advice’ before, well, now it’s my turn to return the favor. You should shut your mouth and focus on the mirror because you have enough serious issues you need to solve.”

Ian Garry responds back to Sean Strickland 👀 pic.twitter.com/J90nG3DG2F — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) January 2, 2024

“I wish you all the best with them,” Ian Garry continued. “Don’t ever project your pain onto me and my daily again. Happy New Year.”

Prior to Garry’s comments on Strickland’s feud with du Plessis, the Portmarnock striker laid out a planned ‘hitlist’ of opponents for this year inside the Octagon, which included his UFC 298 return against Geoff Neal, and a grudge match with Colby Covington, as well as a supposed middleweight title siege against Strickland himself.

Who wins in a future title fight: Sean Strickland or Ian Garry?