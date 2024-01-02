Ian Garry shares ‘Hitlist’ for 2024 fighting season, eyes clashes with UFC stars Colby Covington, Sean Strickland

Unbeaten welterweight contender, Ian Garry has put together a three-man hitlist for his 2024 season in the Octagon – beginning with his UFC 298 fight against Geoff Neal, and ending with an apparent middleweight fight against current champion, Sean Strickland.

Garry, the current number ten ranked welterweight contender, has been sidelined since August of last year, most recently turning in a dominant unanimous decision win over perennial welterweight winner, Neil Magny.

And forced from a December comeback against Vicente Luque through a battle with pneumonia, Garry is set for an appearance at UFC 298 in February in Anaheim, California, in the form of a rescheduled fight with rival, Neal.



Receiving a recent call out from former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington following the culmination of UFC 296 last month, Garry’s personal life and marriage with manager, Layla Anna-Lee has been the point of interest for the Clovis native in recent weeks.

Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) has again taken aim at Ian Garry (@iangarryMMA) and his personal life, offering to fight the Dubliner next. https://t.co/Zvsie8MFuP — LowKickMMA.com (@LowKick_MMA) December 28, 2023

Another fighter who has had his fair share to say on Garry’s relationship with Anna-Lee comes in the form of undisputed middleweight champion, Sean Strickland, who headlines UFC 297 this month against Dricus du Plessis.



Apparently locking eyes at the UFC Performance Institue in Las Vegas last month, Strickland urged Garry to settle their differences in the form of a melee, with the Dubliner weighing up a potential middleweight leap.

Ian Garry plans for Colby Covington, Sean Strickland fight in 2024

And on his official Instagram today, the Portmarnock striker has put together a ‘hitlist’ for this year, containing the above-mentioned, Neal, as well as Covington, and middleweight titleholder, Strickland.

“Making my list for 2024,” Ian Garry posted on Instagram.