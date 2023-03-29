Up-and-coming UFC welterweight prospect Ian Garry is confident in his chances of winning a fight against welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

Not only is the Irishman confident he could beat Edwards in a pure striking battle, but he also stated that the champion would agree with his statement:

“If you ask Leon, ‘Leon, if you were fighting Ian on the feet, could Ian win?’ He’d say ‘Yes, he could.'” Ian Garry told reporter, Peter Carroll during an appearance on The Craic. “Leon would sit there and say, ‘Maybe I’m a bit cleaner.’ Maybe he might argue his case, but that’s not the question.

“It’s ‘Could Ian win?’ I guarantee you he’d say yes. You ask Shavkat (Rakhmonov) the same thing, I guarantee you he’d say yes. This is the thing, it’s like the world doesn’t know what my grappling is like. Everyone assumes I’m a striker, everybody assumes that I’m just all (fighting) on the feet, you take me down you can suffocate me. Then fucking do it then. Do it. Let’s see.”

Leon Edwards just defeated Kamaru Usman in their trilogy bout to make the first defense of his UFC welterweight championship, and another of his teammates, Shavkat Rakhmonov, has blown through everyone he’s ever fought.

Edwards is 21-3 as a professional and he hasn’t lost since 2015, going unbeaten through his last 12 appearances.

Then we have Rakhmonov, who’s 17-0 as a professional (5-0 UFC) with 17 finishes (8 knockout, 9 submission). Both he and Edwards are true technicians everywhere the fight goes.

For a 25 year old to have success against them in the training room, that just speaks to the wicked potential he has in this sport.

Ian Garry has made it to 11-0 (4-0 UFC) thus far into his career as a professional, securing seven finishes in that time following a one-year run as an amateur that saw him go 6-1. And, in his fight prior to joining the UFC, Ian Garry won the Cage Warriors welterweight championship via unanimous decision.

Ian Garry has been five rounds before, he overcame adversity in his last fight when he was rocked badly, but didn’t lose an ounce of his composure and continued fighting brilliantly up until he TKO’d his opponent late in round three, and he’s an incredibly technical striker.

With a supposed five-plus years until he’s at his athletic peak, Ian Garry certainly has a very bright future in this sport.

