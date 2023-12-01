Ian Garry Sends a word of warning to UFC Champ Sean Strickland, teases potential move to middleweight

Rising contender Ian Garry may have to make a pitstop in the middleweight division before continuing his ascent up the welterweight ladder.

Ian Garry has been the subject of much controversy in recent weeks with fighters such as Leon Edwards and Sean Brady having issues with him inside the gym. However, many of the headlines have focused on Garry’s seemingly unconventional relationship with his wife, Layla Anna-Lee, who wrote a book more than a decade ago entitled How to Be a Wag.

Only spanning 11 pages, the guidebook of sorts teaches older women how to work their way into relationships with young athletes and celebrities. Anna-Lee has described the book as nothing more than satire, but given the fact that she is 14 years older than Garry, a lot of fans and even a few fighters have questioned her motives. That includes reigning middleweight champion Sean Strickland who went off on Garry and his “succubus” wife in a series of videos posted on social media.

All the negative attention appears to be getting to Ian Garry, as evidenced by a brief video clip shared on his now-protected X account. In the clip, ‘The Future’ admitted that all the talk from Strickland has him considering a quick stop at middleweight to settle their issues inside the Octagon.

“The more people talk, the harder I work,” Garry said. “I’ve got more people to prove wrong. It’s not fueling me, it’s p*ssing me off. I might have to win a middleweight world title before I win the welterweight.

Ian Garry says he might have to win a Middleweight World title before a welterweight one 👀



You guys think this is affecting his camp just a bit. Dudes in his own head 😬 pic.twitter.com/LXdCASYJ0C — Jordain 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@McDainMMA) November 30, 2023

Sean Strickland Takes Another Dig at Ian Garry

Strickland, like everyone else, was quick to notice that Garry had restricted his X account, prompting yet another outburst from the outspoken king of 185.

“F*cking cuck made his tweeter private lmao!!!!!!!!! Yall bullied him too much,” Strickland wrote alongside a screenshot of Garry’s private account.

Fucking cuck made his tweeter private lmao!!!!!!!!! Yall bullied him too much…. pic.twitter.com/UxK5BRy47S — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) November 30, 2023

Amid all the surrounding drama, Garry will look to score his 14th straight win on December 16 when he steps inside the Octagon for a high-stakes scrap with No. 8 ranked welterweight contender, Vicente Luque. ‘The Future’ has won six straight under the UFC banner while Luque will look to make it back-to-back W’s following his unanimous decision over former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos.