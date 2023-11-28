Ian Garry’s Wife threw shade at him following an intense elevator encounter with khamzat chimaev

By his own admission, Ian Garry is the kind of guy who likes to start trouble, and his wife appears to be a bit of an instigator.

The Future’ and his wife, Layla Anna-Lee, have been thrust into the spotlight over the last several days after reigning UFC middleweight champ Sean Strickland shared his candid take on their unconventional relationship. You can read all about that here, but recently, the undefeated Irish standout offered an entertaining anecdote surrounding a brief, but intense encounter with another undefeated UFC fighter.

“I’ll tell you a funny story about Khamzat,” Garry told MMA On Point. “We got in the elevator, and me and my wife are standing there, press the button, doors open, Khamzat and his missus… I’d love to have a fight here. I’d love to just swing hands with Khamzat in the middle of an elevator. The stories would’ve been f*cking cool.”

Both fighters were on hand at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida for UFC 273. Garry was in town to face Darian Weeks while Chimaev was scheduled for a scrap with former UFC title challenger Gilbert Burns.

“My missus is looking at me with eyes popped out of her f*cking skull and she’s like, do it, have a fight with him,” Garry continued. “In my head I’m thinking my teammates about to fight him tomorrow. I’m not f*cking ruining that. There’s two f*cking women in here. Me and him are gonna go to the death if we fight in an elevator. We step out the lift and my wife just looks at me and goes, ‘You’re a p*ssy’” (h/t MMA Mania).

Given the significant size advantage that Chimaev holds over Garry, it’s probably for the best that he walked out of the elevator without incident.

‘The Future’ will look to score his 14th career victory on December 16 when he returns to pay-per-view for a showdown against Vicente Luque.