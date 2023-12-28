Colby Covington blasts UFC rival Ian Garry, wife, offers to fight him next: ‘I’d be honored to settle that’

Again turning his attention to welterweight contender, Ian Garry and his wife and manager, Layla Anna-Lee – outspoken former interim champion, Colby Covington has offered to “settle” the pair’s rivalry next, in the form of a rumored fight between the two.

Covington, the current number five ranked welterweight contender, headlined UFC 296 earlier this month against undisputed champion, Leon Edwards, suffering a one-sided unanimous decision loss to the Birmingham native in his third attempt to strike undisputed gold.

As for Garry, the unbeaten Dubliner was scheduled to make his return on that same flagship card, until a battle with pneumonia during fight week forced him to withdraw from a set fight with Vicente Luque.



Questioning the status of Portmarnock native, Garry’s relationship with Anna-Lee – Covington alluded to apparent infidelity from the latter, questioning media and fans attending a fight week press conference if they had engaged in sexual intercourse with Garry’s spouse.

Colby Covington takes aim at Ian Garry and his wife

And continuing his tirade aimed at the Dublin-born striker in the aftermath of his loss to Edwards, Covington labelled 26-year-old a cuckold, before offering to fight him inside the Octagon next.

“There is one guy that is a legitimate cuck and I’ve called him out for that,” Colby Covington said of Ian Garry during a recent interview with Tucker Carlson. “I found out that this had happened, the girls as selling a book called ‘WAG’ – which means ‘wifes and girlfriends’. So, she was promoting that she had a boyfriend and she had a husband. It shouldn’t be allowed, it’s pretty nasty behaviour.”

Ep 57. Imagine any other sports league employing a guy like Colby Covington. Impossible.



TIMESTAMPS



(00:00) Why does Rosie O’Donnell hate Colby?

(12:25) Trump’s chances in 2024

(15:37) The art of talking trash

(23:10) Becoming a fighter pic.twitter.com/fgK5hX852z — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 27, 2023



“He was pretty angry,” Colby Covington explained. “I think he probably wants to settle the differences in the Octagon, and it just so happens, I like to fight in the Octagon,” Colby Covington explained. “So, if it needs to happen one day, I’d be honored to settle that.” (H/T MMA News)

Slated to make his respective return to the Octagon at UFC 298 in February of next year in Anaheim, California, Garry takes on Geoff Neal in a rescheduled bout – and recently claimed that hateful comments and slander he was receiving online was simply not real.

