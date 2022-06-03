A welterweight division matchup between the undefeated prospect, Ian Garry, and three-fight Octagon veteran, Gabriel Green has been added to UFC 276 on July 2. during International Fight Week from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Scoping out his third successful UFC walk, Portmarnock native, Ian Garry featured at UFC 273 in Jacksonville, Florida in April of this year, defeating Darian Weeks over the course of three rounds with a unanimous decision victory.

Ian Garry currently owns a 9-0 undefeated record

For Green, the 29-year-old San Pedro native managed to land his second UFC victory back in April at UFC Vegas 53, stopping Yohan Lainesse with a second round knockout. Green’s management firm, Iridium Sports confirmed the pairing on their official Twitter account.

“Our man @giftedgabegreen (Gabriel Green) goes for his 2nd straight @ufc victory vs. Ian Garry on July 2. #TheDarkside.”

Making his UFC debut back in November at Madison Square Garden in New York, Garry featured on the preliminary card of UFC 268, stopping promotional alum, Jordan WIlliams with an impressive, buzzer-beating first round knockout win.

A former Cage Warriors welterweight champion, Garry, 24, boasts an undefeated 9-0 professional record, and managed to defeat Jack Grant in June of last year to earn his long-awaited move to the UFC.

Ahead of his Octagon debut against WIlliams, Garry moved to Deerfiled Beach, Florida – and currently plys his trade under the tutelage of Henri Hooft at Sanford MMA in ‘The Sunshine State’.

Making his UFC bow against Daniel Rodriguez back in May 2020, Green suffered a unanimous decision loss, before getting off the mark under the Dana White-led banner with a unanimous decision win of his own opposite Philip Rowe before his knockout success against Lainesse in April.

UFC 276 takes place on July 2. from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada – with a middleweight championship main event between champion, Israel Adesanya and challenger, Jared Cannonier set to take main event honors.

In the night’s co-headliner, featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski returns in a trilogy title fight against former division titleholder, Max Holloway.