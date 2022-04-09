Undefeated Irish prospect Ian ‘The Future’ Garry moves to 9-0 with a solid three-round display against Darian Weeks in the featured prelim bout of UFC 273.

Garry was the more active fighter in each round, despite Weeks pressuring more. Weeks did manage to clinch several times, but Garry’s takedown defense looked extremely impressive as he kept the fight on the feet for the most part.

‘The Future’ rocked Weeks several times in the final round, and looked like he may be close to a finish. However, Weeks’ toughness, paired with Garry having his nose bust open, resulted in the fight going the full three rounds. The young Irishman’s striking was crisp enough to see the fight to its full fruition, winning him every round convincingly.

In the post-fight interview, Ian Garry announced that he will soon be a father, as well as sending out a message to Dana White and the UFC to match him up with another opponent as soon as possible.

Check out Ian Garry’s UFC 273 highlights below:

🇮🇪 @IanGarryMMA starting to find his flow state and probing for the finish late! #UFC273 pic.twitter.com/olAigsB6qc — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) April 10, 2022

The Future's still on track!



🇮🇪 @IanGarryMMA racks up some Octagon minutes in his second outing! #UFC273 pic.twitter.com/vfxJCaXjcL — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) April 10, 2022

9️⃣-0️⃣



🇮🇪 @IanGarryMMA stays undefeated, but more importantly is going to be a daddy – congrats to the Garrys! #UFC273 pic.twitter.com/ARAX764ETo — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) April 10, 2022

