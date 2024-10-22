Ian Garry Fires Shots at Kamaru Usman After Alleged Fight Turn-Down: ‘You’re More Like Colby Than I Thought’

ByCraig Pekios
Ian Garry can’t seem to get a fight.

After earning his eighth-straight win inside the Octagon against Michael ‘Venom’ Page at UFC 303, ‘The Future’ lobbied hard for a fight with three-time welterweight title challenger Colby Covington. When ‘Chaos’ declined to sign on the dotted line, Garry turned his attention toward the man who beat Covington in two of those title fights, Kamaru Usman.

Unfortunately, it sounds like ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ isn’t interested in going toe-to-toe with Conor McGregor 2.0.

After Usman made a post on social media saying he was “ready to slide,” Garry snapped back and accused him of ducking a potential scrap between the two at UFC Tampa later this year.

“Ready? Really? I thought you were built different, but turns out you and Colby are more similar than I thought,” Garry wrote in response to Usman. “Say YES see you December 14th!”

Ian Machado Garry

Kamaru Usman has lost three straight while Ian Garry is sitting on an eight-fight win streak

Usman is currently sitting on a three-fight losing skid that includes back-to-back losses to Leon Edwards and a majority decision defeat against Khamzat Chimaev a little more than a year ago.

Meanwhile, Garry has worked his way up to the No. 7 spot in the welterweight division and is hoping to score a fight with someone above him in the rankings, though that’s proving to be more challenging than expected.

Perhaps a title eliminator with Sean Brady or Jack Della Maddalena could be in his future while all the former titleholders continue to sit around waiting for another championship opportunity to be handed to them.

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

