Ian Machado Garry Accuses Colby Covington of Ducking Him: ‘He’s Avoiding Me Like the Plague’

ByCraig Pekios
Ian Machado Garry accused Colby Covington of ducking him.

Garry and Covington have been lobbing verbal jabs at one another for the better part of the year, much of it stemming from rumors running rampant about Garry’s marriage to TV personality Layla Machado Garry. As a result, Garry has publicly challenged ‘Chaos’ on multiple occasions to a fight inside the Octagon, but thus far nothing has come to fruition.

gettyimages 1861426045 612x612 2

Taking to social media, ‘The Future’ revealed that the UFC finally offered him a fight with Covington, which he gladly accepted. But according to Garry, the three-time title challenger has neglected to do the same.

“What’s up, everyone? So, I’m coming on to let everybody know, keep everybody in the loop, and keep everyone updated because it matters,” Garry said in a video on Instagram. “A month ago, I was offered a fight with Colby Covington. It took me all of 20 seconds to respond to the email saying, ‘Yes, I’m in.’ A month later, we’ve still got no response from Colby. He’s avoiding me like the plague, and there’s one reason and one reason only this fight isn’t happening, and his name is Colby Covington” (h/t BJPenn.com).

Ian Machado Garry

Ian Machado Garry has won eight fights in the UFC while Covington has gone 1-2 during the same timeframe

Since making his promotional debut three years ago, Ian Machado Garry has maintained his perfect record via eight straight wins inside the Octagon. Garry moved into the No. 7 spot in the welterweight rankings via a trio of noteworthy wins against Neil Magny, Geoff Neal, and Michael ‘Venom’ Page in his last three outings.

Ian Machado Garry

Meanwhile, Colby Covington is 3-3 in his last six fights with all three losses coming in welterweight title fights against either Kamaru Usman or Leon Edwards. Chaos’ came up short against ‘Rocky’ at UFC 296 in December and will likely have to win a few fights in the division before Dana White forks over another title opportunity.

Despite a lack of activity and zero wins against anyone in the welterweight top 15, Covington is still holding strong as the division’s sixth-ranked contender. His last victory against an active fighter on the UFC roster came more than six years ago.

Ian Machado Garry
