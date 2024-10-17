Report – Umar Nurmagomedov set to headline UFC Tampa in fight with Song Yadong in December

Surging bantamweight contender, Umar Nurmagomedov is reportedly slated to make his return in a main event feature against Chinese challenger, Song Yadong in the main event of UFC Fight Night Tampa on December 14. from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Nurmagomedov, the current number two ranked bantamweight contender, most recently headlined UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia earlier this summer in the promotion’s first outing in the region, scoring a shutout unanimous decision win over former interim championship challenger, Cory Sandhagen.

And as for Yadong, the number eight ranked challenger has been sidelined since he featured at UFC 299 back in March, dropping a decision defeat against former undisputed bantamweight titleholder, Petr Yan in his return to action.

Umar Nurmagomedov set to fight Song Yadong at UFC Tampa

News of Umar Nurmagomedov’s return to action against Song Yadong was first confirmed by Red Corner MMA on social media tonight.

“BREAKING: Umar Nurmagomedov will face Song Yadong on December 14. in Tampa, Florida,” Red Corner MMA posted. “Do you think Umar will get a title shot if he beats Yadong?”

BREAKING: Umar Nurmagomedov will face Song Yadong on December 14 in Tampa, Florida. Do you think Umar will get a title shot if he beats Yadong?



Follow @RedCorner.MMA for breaking news and exclusive content pic.twitter.com/hvGjSXS9ex — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) October 17, 2024

Extending his undefeated professional mixed martial arts record to 18-0 with his dominant judging win over perennial contender, Sandhagen, Russian standout, Nurmagomedov appeared to position himself into a pole place to land a title fight with the newly-minted, Merab Dvalishvili at the beginning of next year, before his surprise booking against Yadong.

During his tenure in the Octagon, Nurmagomedov has scored notable victories over the likes of Brian Kelleher, and Raoni Barcelos.

Returning to the top-10 with his pair of wins over both Chris Gutierrez and Ricky Simon before his decision loss to former champion, Yan, Yadong had landed other eye-catching wins over the likes of Marlon Vera, Casey Kenney, and Marlon Moraes to name a few.