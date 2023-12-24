Ian Garry addresses fan backlash amid UFC 296 withdrawal: ‘Hateful comments online aren’t real’

Unbeaten welterweight contender, Ian Garry has vowed to make up for his UFC 296 withdrawal earlier this month in February ahead of a rebooked bout with Geoff Neal, with the Dubliner delving into his battle with pneumonia ahead of his December return.

Garry, the current tenth ranked welterweight contender, was slated to make his return to the Octagon on the main card of UFC 296 last weekend in Las Vegas, taking on training partner, Vicente Luque in a welterweight pairing.

However, following confirmation that the Portmarnock striker would be missing his media obligations on Wednesday during fight week ahead of UFC 296, promotional CEO, Dana White confirmed how Garry was battling pneumonia and was forced to exit his fight with Luque in Nevada.

Ian Garry vs. Geoff Neal shifted from Miami to #UFC298 in Anaheim https://t.co/121H3DIBzn — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) December 22, 2023

Ian Garry addresses widespread backlash after UFC 296

And since booking a rescheduled bout with welterweight striker, Neal for a return to the Octagon at UFC 298 in February in Anaheim, California, Garry has vowed to make up for his withdrawal from UFC 296.



“Fight week didn’t go as planned,” Ian Garry posted on his official Instagram account. “Influenza developed into pneumonia as I dropped wieght and for the first time in my career I was pulled by the UFC doctor. Flying home I met so many fans who flew out specifically to see me. F*ck. This is not how I wanted to meet you. I wanted to put on a show more than anything. Thank you for all your kind words, wonderful messages and to everyone who was there for me.”



“You might read hateful comments online but I’ve discovered they aren’t real,” Ian Garry explained. “In real life, you book flights, hotels, you drive miles, and you show up, in Vegas. I appreciate the hell out everyone and I promise I’ll make it up to you all in February.”

Can Ian Garry return with a win over Geoff Neal at UFC 298?