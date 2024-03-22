Ian Garry claims UFC foe Colby Covington has no intention of fighting him: ‘He’s trying to avoid me’

ByRoss Markey
Despite issuing a slew of scathing call outs to the unbeaten Ian Garry over the course of this month, former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington has no interest in fighting the Dubliner – that’s according to the undefeated upstart himself.

Garry, who improved to 14-0 as a professional last month on the main card of UFC 298, turned in a split decision win over Texan striker, Geoff Neal – earning him the number seven rank in the official welterweight pile to boot. 

Ian Garry branded championship level fighter ahead of UFC 298 with the right matchups
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Receiving a strict call out from Clovis native, Covington – which included more verbal barbs issued to Garry’s wife and manager, Layla Anna-Lee, the Dubliner urged the former interim champion against mentioning his spouse again, before challenging him to an “I quit” match, with the loser retiring from mixed martial arts. 

Ian Garry unsure Colby Covington fight will happen

However, despite Covington’s list of obligations Garry must meet in order to share the Octagon with him next, the Pormarnock striker claims the former actually has been “avoiding” any sort of fight against him.

Ian Garry vows to force Colby Covington into fight he'll do what he's told UFC 298
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

“Weak – it was weak,” Ian Garry said of Colby Covington’s call out during an interview with Sky Sports. “That’s the truth, and we came back with a better clapback. I thought it was weak considering that he didn’t mention me. Nothing was to do about fighting me.”

“This is the thing: He’s trying to avoid me,” Ian Garry explained. “He doesn’t want to talk about the fight. He’s a man of excuses. The truth is, let’s see if he signs the contract. Let’s see if he steps into the Octagon, or if he just tries to run, or if he just tries to extend it and make it. In my mind, he’s a coward.” 

Colby Covington claims he's still the best welterweight on earth despite loss at UFC 296
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Sidelined since last December, Covington most recently suffered a one-sided unanimous decision loss to incumbent welterweight titleholder, Leon Edwards in the pair’s heated championship clash. 

Who wins in a future clash: Colby Covington or Ian Garry?

