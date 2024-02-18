Ian Garry scores uneventful decision win over Geoff Neal in return, remains unbeaten – UFC 298 Highlights

Unbeaten welterweight contender, Ian Garry is likely set to land within the top-10 of the official divisional rankings come Tuesday next week, turning in a split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27) win over Geoff Neal in the pair’s rescheduled clash on the main card of UFC 298 in Anaheim, California.

Garry, who improves to 14-0 with tonight’s victory against Dana White’s Contender Series alum, Neal, circled throughout the Octagon over the course of his three round clash with the Texan striker.

Turning in his fourth straight victory since March of last year, Portmarnock striker, Garry managed to counter Neal when the above-mentioned pressed him to the Octagon fence over and over.

And echoing calls throughout the entirety of fight week during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Garry called for a clash with former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington — staking his claim for a bout in the co-main event of a card featuring an eluvise bout between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

Below, catch the highlights from Ian Garry’s win at UFC 298