Mingyang Zhang Bloodies ‘Lionheart’ En Route to Vicious First-Round TKO – UFC Kansas City Highlights

Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith went out on his shield at UFC Kansas City, suffering a brutal first-round TKO loss to bring his mixed martial arts career to an official close.

Anthony Smith came out aggressive from the get-go, even refusing to touch gloves with his opponent. However, Smith’s aggressiveness wouldn’t last long after Zhang landed a slick step-in elbow that busted ‘Lionheart’ open.

With blood pouring into his eye, Smith quickly went on the retreat before shooting in for a takedown. Zhang sprawled and started to pour it on with some nasty elbows on the mat. Smith did everything he could to improve his position, but with blood pooling on the mat and seemingly no way out, referee Jason Herzog had no choice but to step in and bring a stop to the contest in the opening round.

Official Result: Mingyang Zhang def. Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith via TKO (ground and pound) at 4:03 of Round 1.

After the fight, Smith appeared to have words with a fan in the crowd, and even approached the fence as though he were going to climb over it. Fortunately, Zhang and his team stopped Smith from doing so.

Speaking with Paul Felder inside the Octagon, Smith became emotional as a career retrospective played throughout the arena, celebrating his 12-year run with the promotion.

Check out highlights from Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith vs. Mingyang Zhang at UFC Kansas City:

ZHANG MINGYANG FINISHES ANTHONY SMITH IN THE FIRST ROUND! #UFCKansasCitypic.twitter.com/KuSpQmgKez — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 27, 2025

Zhang ground and pounds tf outta Anthony Smith #UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/L3acnb6LsL — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) April 27, 2025

Anthony Smith got into it with a fan outside the cage after his loss to Zhang Mingyang at #UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/Karzv98j0J — InsideFighting (@InsideFighting_) April 27, 2025