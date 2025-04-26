Mingyang Zhang Bloodies ‘Lionheart’ En Route to Vicious First-Round TKO – UFC Kansas City Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Mingyang Zhang Bloodies 'Lionheart' En Route to First-Round TKO - UFC Kansas City Highlights

Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith went out on his shield at UFC Kansas City, suffering a brutal first-round TKO loss to bring his mixed martial arts career to an official close.

Anthony Smith came out aggressive from the get-go, even refusing to touch gloves with his opponent. However, Smith’s aggressiveness wouldn’t last long after Zhang landed a slick step-in elbow that busted ‘Lionheart’ open.

gettyimages 2212169494 612x612 1

With blood pouring into his eye, Smith quickly went on the retreat before shooting in for a takedown. Zhang sprawled and started to pour it on with some nasty elbows on the mat. Smith did everything he could to improve his position, but with blood pooling on the mat and seemingly no way out, referee Jason Herzog had no choice but to step in and bring a stop to the contest in the opening round.

READ MORE:  BJ Penn Claims Dead NFL Star and Ex-UFC Fighter Brendan Schaub Are the Same Person
gettyimages 2212170048 612x612 1

Official Result: Mingyang Zhang def. Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith via TKO (ground and pound) at 4:03 of Round 1.

gettyimages 2212170176 612x612 1

After the fight, Smith appeared to have words with a fan in the crowd, and even approached the fence as though he were going to climb over it. Fortunately, Zhang and his team stopped Smith from doing so.

Speaking with Paul Felder inside the Octagon, Smith became emotional as a career retrospective played throughout the arena, celebrating his 12-year run with the promotion.

gettyimages 2212170382 612x612 1

Check out highlights from Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith vs. Mingyang Zhang at UFC Kansas City:

READ MORE:  Giga Chikadze vs. David Onama - Odds and Match Preview

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts