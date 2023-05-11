Former undisputed UFC bantamweight champion, Holly Holm is slated to make her Octagon return on a July 15. – in another main event clash, taking on Brazilian contender, Mayra Bueno Silva, after the latter saw a scheduled fight with would-be common-foe, and former champion, Miesha Tate fall to the wayside.

Returning to the winner’s enclosure at UFC Fight Night San Antonio back in March of this year, former champion, Holm, who is currently the #3 ranked bantamweight contender under the promotion’s banner, landed a unanimous decision win over Yana Santos.

Holly Holm books another main event outing under the UFC banner

As for Minas Gerais native, Silva, the current #10 rated bantamweight contender is currently riding a three-fight winning spree, most recently submitting Lina Lansberg with a second round kneebar at UFC Vegas 69 last February. The victory earned Silva a Performance of the Night bonus. Ariel Helwani confirmed the headlining clash during an episode of The MMA Hour.

Initially, late last month, reports emerged detailing how a welterweight fight between former undisputed lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos, and division contender, Vicente Luque had both been booked to take main event status on the yet-to-be announced July 15. Fight Night billed card.

3-1 in her last four Octagon walks, Albuquerque veteran, Holm’s sole defeat in that four-fight run came in the form of a split decision loss to Ketlen Vieira. Prior to her win over the above-mentioned, Santos, Holm landed decision victories against both incoming title challenger, Irene Aldana, and Raquel Pennington.

Winning undisputed bantamweight gold against Ronda Rousey back in November 2015, Holly Holm defeated the inaugural division champion with a stunning second round high-kick KO at UFC 192.

Holly Holm would later challenge for undisputed featherweight and bantamweight gold against Germaine de Randamie, Cris Cyborg, and Amanda Nunes, suffering defeats in each of those three championship outings.

10-2-1 as a professional, Silva holds Octagon victories over Gillian Robertson, Mara Romero Borella, Wu Yanan, Stephanie Egger, and the above-mentioned, Lansberg.