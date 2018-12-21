Holly Holm Returns At Rapidly-Growing UFC 235

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champ Holly Holm is set for her mixed martial arts (MMA) return.

The UFC announced today that Holm will return against rising star Aspen Ladd. The two will square off at March 2’s UFC 235 pay-per-view from Las Vegas:

Holm has been out of action since a unanimous decision win over formerly touted debuting featherweight Megan Anderson at June’s UFC 225. ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ will cut down to bantamweight to face Ladd due to a lack of featherweight competition. Holm is 2-1 in her last three bouts, defeating Anderson and Bethe Correia with a unanimous decision loss to dominant 145-pound champ Cris Cyborg in between.

She infamously knocked out Ronda Rousey to become the unlikely women’s bantamweight champion in late 2015. But Holm fell on a long losing streak thereafter, losing three straight. Holm has regained much of her momentum since, yet will face a tough challenge in the up-and-coming Ladd.

The No. 7 contender comes in off an impressive TKO of former Invicta bantamweight champion Tonya Evinger at October’s UFC 229, pushing her record to 7-0.

The fight is the latest addition to the quickly-expanding card from “Sin City.” Touted welterweight Ben Askren will make his UFC debut against Robbie Lawler at the event. The fight could become one of the UFC’s most anticipated debut fights as a result. Nick Diaz will supposedly make his long-awaited return against Jorge Masvidal on the pay-per-view.