Hijabi Powehouse Punch Machine Viral Star Revealed: Elma Hajrovic

Millions of people across the globe have enjoyed the viral clip of Elma Hajrovic slamming a punch machine with a thunderous shot while wearing a hijab. But few knew her name or her story. Let’s break down who is the hijabi viral star Elma Hajrovic.

Hijab Punch Machine

Elma Hajrovic is a decorated fighter who has taken the internet by storm with a viral video showcasing her astonishing punching power. Dressed in an abaya, Hajrovic displayed her striking power on a punching machine, setting a record-breaking high score that left onlookers stunned.

The video shared widely on platforms like Facebook, has garnered over 13 million views and tens of thousands of reactions. Social media users marveled at her technique, with comments ranging from humor—”I bet the machine shed a tear after this”—to admiration, with one user calling her a “superwoman.”

Elma Hajrovic

Hajrovic’s viral fame is backed by a stellar career in combat sports. She is a world karate champion, having won the title in 2016, and a national boxing and kickboxing champion in 2022. In 2024, she added another accolade to her name with a bronze medal at the European Boxing Championships.

With over 278,000 followers on Instagram, Hajrovic uses her platform to inspire fans worldwide. Her posts often highlight her rigorous training regimen, competition updates, and moments of triumph.