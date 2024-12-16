300lb Super Heavyweight Goes Viral with Stunning Display of Agility

If anyone is looking to bolster their super heavyweight roster, we’ve got just the guy.

Weighing in at a whopping 320lbs, Australian boxer Alex ‘Godly Strong’ Simon has been generating a ton of buzz on social media after showing off his impressive agility during a recent training session caught on film.

“Any promotion out there who wants to organise a super heavyweight fight? DM ME @godlystrong is ready! 160kg of pure power,” Simon wrote on Instagram.

The video clip has already amassed more than 10 million views with fight leaves leaving a variety of comments, all of them marveling at the big man’s speed and dexterity.

“Love that spinning wheel kick!! Massive agility for a tank!” “Real life Zangief from Street Fighter.” “He’s a badass and a beast. Great technique! A terror in the ring. Awesome!” “I would watch his fights. This guy has accurate form and attack speed. And doing those coordinated punches and kicks with that size is amazing.” “Dude is a damn monster, I’d love to see him in the UFC.” “That spinning head kick looked DANGEROUS! Super heavyweight class surely.” “I have never seen a dude so big and so agile. That man is a monster. I gotta see him fight.”

Super heavyweight shows off his ability to pick up chicks

Simon hasn’t had a ton of experience fighting. After scoring an 11-second KO in his mixed martial arts debut under the Australian FC banner in 2018, he lost three of his last four with two of those defeats coming in boxing matches. The last time he competed was in August 2023 at Turning of the Tide in his native Australia.

Since then, Simon has continued to stay active in the gym and has grown a sizeable following on social media by showing his fans how to pick up chicks — literally.