Former two-division UFC champion, Henry Cejudo has revealed that he reached out to Cody Garbrandt to assist him with coaching.

Since announcing his retirement, Cejudo has attracted many top names in the UFC to train alongside himself and his coach Eric Albarracin at the Fight Ready gym. Stars such as Jon Jones, Jiri Prochazka, and Zhang Weili have also recently attended the gym to hone in on their skills.

Newly anointed flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo had high praise for ‘The Messenger’, moving to train with Cejudo for his trilogy bout against Brandon Moreno. “It feels great training with him. Figueiredo said to Dazn, “I enjoy it a lot. I’ve learned a lot, and I’ve learned to like him as a person as well.”

Henry Cejudo Reaches Out To Cody Granbrandt

One fighter that Cejudo feels that could use with his guidance is former bantamweight champion, Cody Garbrandt. Garbrandt is currently 1-5 in his last six bouts, with four of those coming by knockout; ‘No Love’ is also coming off an unsuccessful drop down in weight to the flyweight division.

However, when speaking to Helen Yee, The Olympic gold medallist had shared that he still has belief in Garbrandt had contacted him to come and train at the gym.

“I talked to Cody Garbrandt, too, a little bit because I think he still has the talent,” said Cejudo. “There’s a lot of opportunity for him to continue to keep growing, and I think whatever he’s done in the past, I just want to guide him. (Transcribed by BloodyElbow)

“I don’t necessarily want him here full time, but just give him a two cents of how is it that I think he should probably train. How is it that he should probably take the distance because Cody is so technical, he shouldn’t be in fist fights. He needs to just technically pick you apart.

“We talked to him on the phone,” continued Cejudo. “He’s good friends with Ali [Abdelaziz]. I’m looking out for him. I think his career, it blossomed in the beginning, and it’s just a lot of trial and error, and just fighting emotional has cost him.

If Cody Garbrandt was to train with Henry Cejudo, What do you think he could add to his game?

