Henry Cejudo Wants Title Fight With Frankie Edgar If He Wins At UFC 240

Henry Cejudo knows what he wants, but whether he actually gets it or not remains to be seen.

Cejudo made history in the headliner of the UFC 238 pay-per-view (PPV) event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. He picked up a win over Marlon Moraes to win the vacant bantamweight strap. Now, that makes him a UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion. Cejudo isn’t sitting back and enjoying the moment, but rather already has his sights set on winning another title.

While talking with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, the UFC Champ Champ made it known that he wants to become a three-division champion, which would mean a move up to 145 pounds. Thus, he’s keeping a close eye on the upcoming UFC featherweight title at the UFC 240 PPV event.

This is where Frankie Edgar is slated to challenge Max Holloway for the title. There is a catch, however, which is the fact that he wants to fight Edgar and not Holloway:

“The fight I would really want, and this has everything to do with competition; if Frankie Edgar wins this fight against Max Holloway that’s the fight I am interested in,” he said (H/T to MMA Mania). “We had talked about it before, captain Eric mentioned it. I like his stature, I think the height seems very well, he is a wrestler. I think if he wins the fight against Max Holloway, then me and him can throw down

“It’s nothing against Frankie, I just want to compete against the best. I know he took offense when I called him out with Marlon Moraes, I know he didn’t believe in me…but why not? Why can’t I win another belt. They have been telling me I can’t. They told me I was going to get knocked out by Marlon, they told me I’d get stopped by Demetrious Johnson, T.J. Dillashaw.”