Former duel-weight UFC champion, Henry Cejudo appears poised to snap a retirement of over two years in a stunning bantamweight title return in February at UFC 284, however, has called for the UFC to introduce an interim title to the fray if undisputed champion, Aljamain Sterling rejects a potential clash.

Cejudo, a former undisputed bantamweight and flyweight champion during his tenure with the UFC, successfully defended his bantamweight crown in a May 2020 knockout win over former division titleholder, Dominick Cruz, before retiring from active competition with immediate effet.

In his sole successful flyweight title knockback in January the year prior atop a UFC Fight Night Brooklyn card, Cejudo defeated then-bantamweight best, T.J. Dillashaw with a blistering first round knockout, dispatching the Angels Camp veteran in less than 40 seconds.

Following the aforenoted, Sterling’s title defense against Dillashaw earlier this month at UFC 280, the Uniondale native was all but tied to a title outing against the returning, Cejudo next, with reports detailing how the UFC are eying a Perth, Australia showdown between the two in February.

Henry Cejudo weighs up a fight with Sean O’Malley in February

However, Sterling has since distanced himself from a fight with Henry Cejudo – while the latter switches his focus to UFC 280 big-winner and the #1 ranked, Sean O’Malley – branding him with a peculiar nickname.



“Hey @danawhite since Denzel Sterling (Aljamain Sterling) wants to work on his rap career (he can be called Lil’ Power) How about me vs. Ronald MethDonald @SugaSeanMMA (Sean O’Malley) for an interim [title] in Australia?” Henry Cejudo tweeted. “I’m short so I’m used to being Down Under. (Trophy emoji)”

In the midst of a run of four fights without defeat, Montana native, O’Malley turned in a career-best win earlier this month at UFC 280, defeating former undisputed bantamweight champion, Petr Yan in a close decision win in Abu Dhabi, UAE.