Henry Cejudo Thinks Postponing The Olympics Is The Right Thing To Do

UFC bantamweight champion and Olympic gold medallist Henry Cejudo believes postponing this summer’s event was the right thing to do.

The games were due to be held in Tokyo, Japan 24 July to 9 August 2020. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that is no longer the case and the games have been pushed back until 2021. Japan’s prime minister, Shinzo Abe announced the news on Tuesday, he said.

“We agreed that a postponement would be the best way to ensure that the athletes are in peak condition when they compete and to guarantee the safety of the spectators.”

Cejudo famously claimed gold in wrestling at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China. In a statement to MMA Fighting he offered his thoughts on delaying the games, it read.

“I think postponing the Olympics is the right thing to do. I mean if you don’t postpone the Olympics, there’s 10,000 athletes that compete, that are at the Olympic village from all over the world. I just think it’s the right thing to do right now.

“They’re going to have it. They’re going to have it in 2021 it seems like but I just think for the sake of the world, it should be postponed. For those athletes who are possibly hurt or need more time, I mean they’re going to have it now, which is such a good deal for a lot of people that go through injuries and what not. So, it’s a tough decision but it’s the right decision. I’m just glad I got my gold in ‘08 without no problems.

“Sincerely, the greatest of all time, King Triple C.”

Cejudo is set to defend his 135lb belt against featherweight great Jose Aldo at UFC 250 on May 9. Although the event may face the same fate as the Olympics and be pushed back to a later date.

Is postponing the Olympics the right decision?