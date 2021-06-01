Former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, defying his catchphrase “bend the knee” in spectacular fashion.

Cejudo retired from MMA after his UFC 249 win over Dominick Cruz. Cejudo is widely regarded as one of the most successful combat sports athletes of all time, with multiple MMA world championships and an Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling.

In an Instagram post, Cejudo announced the exciting news that he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Ana Carolina.

“Since nobody in the UFC could make me bend the knee, I was forced to bend it to the love of my life @anakarolinafr #parasiempre #forever.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPmAaroDlzZ/

This is certainly an exciting moment for Cejudo and Carolina, and this also comes amidst rumors of him coming out of retirement to compete for another UFC world title. He’s been involved in back-and-forths on social media with UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, former champion Petr Yan and current flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

Cejudo retired from the UFC following a reportedly strained contract dispute where “Triple C” was looking for more money included in his current deal. After contract negotiations never materialized, Cejudo walked away from the sport that he spent his whole career dominating in.

The couple is also expecting their first child later this year, as Cejudo announced just weeks ago. Since hanging up the gloves, he has been in talks to box Floyd Mayweather and Ryan Garcia, competed in game shows, weighed in on the UFC’s rising stars, and has of course worked on his family life with Carolina.

The 34-year-old Cejudo could conceivably return to the octagon in the near future, but it would more than likely have to be for a big paycheck and big opportunity. While that question remains unanswered, it’s great to see Cejudo and his now-fiancée are enjoying time away from the glitz and glamour that comes with being a professional athlete.

Do you think Henry Cejudo will eventually come out of retirement and return to the UFC?