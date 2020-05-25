Henry Cejudo Confirms Retirement, Thanks Dana White

Spread the word!













Cejudo Leaves Sport On Top

Henry Cejudo is officially retired.

Earlier this month, Cejudo shocked many when he announced that he would be done with the sport following his second-round TKO win over Dominick Cruz.

Of course, many observers were skeptical about it with some seeing it as a negotiation tactic. But things changed on Sunday when it was revealed that Cejudo was no longer in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings while the bantamweight title was also declared vacant.

Cejudo would then confirm the news on Monday in a statement posted on Twitter.

“Thank you for the awesome experiences uncle @danawhite I will forever be grateful. Thank you for taking a chance on the sport that people thought would never make it. To all my coaches and fans it been a wonderful ride. Triple C is out 🎤 #retiredontop”

It brings an end to what is one of the best combat sports careers as Cejudo leaves mixed martial arts with a 16-2 record, having become a simultaneous two-weight champion while holding wins over the likes of Demetrious Johnson, TJ Dillashaw, Marlon Moraes and Cruz.

And he’s an Olympic gold medallist too.

Do you think Cejudo is done for good or will he come back in the future?