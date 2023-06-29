Former undisputed bantamweight and flyweight champion, Henry Cejudo has confirmed his withdrawal from his scheduled UFC 292 clash with the number six ranked, Marlon Vera on August 19. at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, revealing he has suffered a shoulder injury.

Cejudo, the current number three ranked bantamweight contender, made a return from a three-year-plus retirement from mixed martial arts at UFC 288 last month, headlining the New Jersey event in an unsuccessful bantamweight title fight loss to champion, Aljamain Sterling.

And off the back of the bout, despite initially offering to fight Georgian contender, Merab Dvalishvili in an official number one contender’s bout, Los Angeles-born veteran, Henry Cejudo was booked to return against Vera at UFC 292 later this summer, amid Dvalishvili’s hand injury.

Henry Cejudo forced from UFC 292 return due to shoulder injury

However, tonight, Cejudo, an Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling, has confirmed his withdrawal from his slated bout with Ecuadorian favorite, Vera, revealing he has suffered a shoulder tear.

“Some important news,” Henry Cejudo tweeted. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to compete on Aug. 19. at UFC 292. I have a tear in my right shoulder that requires rehab. I wish I could’ve got in there w/ Chito (Marlon Vera), but I won’t be able to make a full recovery in time.”

Some important news…



Unfortunately, I won't be able to compete on Aug 19 at UFC 292. I have a tear in my right shoulder that requires rehab.



I wish I could've got in there w/ Chito, but I won't be able to make a full recovery in time.@jimmybars



📽️: https://t.co/Ar7JQbsQPL pic.twitter.com/06ZEoKE7b4 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 29, 2023

At the time of publication, it is currently undisclosed if Vera will remain on the pay-per-view event against a new opponent, or if the Chone native will be removed from the card in favor of a rescheduled bout with Cejudo.

Prior to his bantamweight title challenge loss to Uniondale native, Sterling, Cejudo defended the bantamweight title in the co-main event of UFC 249 in May 2020, stopping common-foe and former two-weight champion, Dominick Cruz with a buzzer-beating second round knee and follow-up strikes TKO victory.