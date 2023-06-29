UFC bantamweight fan-favorite, Marlon Vera has laid out plans for a dominant, one-sided victory over former duel-weight champion, Henry Cejudo at UFC 292 in August – describing the former gold holder as a “c*nt” to boot.

Vera, the current number six ranked bantamweight contender, most recently headlined UFC Fight Night San Antonio back in March, suffering a rather clear-cut split decision loss to the surging, Cory Sandhagen in his third consecutively headlining bout.

As for Cejudo, the Olympic gold medal winner and former undisputed bantamweight and flyweight champion, snapped a three-year-plus retirement from combat sports back in May at UFC 288, suffering a close, split decision defeat of his own in a bantamweight title fight with champion, Aljamain Sterling.

Slated to make his return to the Octagon at UFC 292 in August at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, Ecuadorian contender, Vera claimed he would put on a showcase against Los Angeles veteran, Cejudo.

Marlon Vera takes aim at ex-champion Henry Cejudo at UFC 292

“They [the UFC] called us and once my coach – I saw that it was positive for him, that he was happy with ut, I was like, ‘Send me the papers, I’m good to go,’” Marlon Vera said during an appearance on Believe You Me. “I mean, it’s a perfect fight to let them know, like, hey, dude, yes I slipped, but I get the f*ck up right away.”

“I just go in there, fight my fight, and this fight I’m planning just to do it better than I was before,” Marlon Vera explained. “I mean, he (Henry Cejudo) can make all the breakdowns he wants, he can talk all the sh*t he wants. I know, deep down inside, he’s stil a little bit of a c*nt. I’m gonna show that, I’m gonna put pressure, and wherever the fight goes. I’m gonna f*cking fight like my life depends on it.” (Transcribed by MMA News)

Prior to his loss against Sandhagen, Vera had landed four consecutives over Davey Grant, Rob Font, as well as defeating former UFC champions, Frankie Edgar, and Dominick Cruz with thunderous high kick knockout triumphs.